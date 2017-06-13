City says suicide attempts on High Level Bridge down 50 per cent

One year after the city installed suicide-prevention barriers on the High Level Bridge, officials say the number of suicide attempts have dropped by 50 per cent.

Edmonton installed the controversial barriers last July so those who are suicidal could have a moment pause, or sober second thought, as the bridge had become a hot-spot for suicide attempts and people dying by suicide. Emergency phones were also set up for people in crises and to encourage bystanders to call in if they saw someone in distress.



“It’s still too early to conclusively know what effect the barriers are having, but after following similar projects and research in other cities, we believe the barriers are acting as a deterrent to suicide,” said Kris Andreychuk, supervisor of community safety with the city, in a news release on Monday.

The city said Alberta Health Services EMS responded to five suicide attempts in 2016, compared to 10 attempts in 2015. Edmonton police responded to 21 mental health occurrences in 2016, down from 41 occurrences in 2015.

"Suicide is a complicated issue. People who die by suicide or attempt suicide usually feel overwhelmed, hopeless, helpless, desperate, and alone,” said Ione Challborn, Executive Director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Edmonton, in a news release.

“The safety barriers are a key strategy to prevent suicides in Edmonton by allowing people to rethink their intent when they arrive at this landmark. The barriers show a level of care from the city, and the emergency phones on the bridge may act as a cue to reach out for help."