Edmonton police charge blogger with hate crime, allege people threatened online

EDMONTON — Police have charged an Edmonton blogger with a hate crime alleging he threatened violence against specific people on websites.

Sgt. Gary Willits of the Edmonton Police Hate Crimes Unit says the threats were aimed at politicians and people of different races and sexual orientations.

Police say officers began investigating complaints from the public early last year but the blogger had been posting messages online since 2012.

Willits says the hate-based rhetoric was extreme and the blogs were attracting a growing following.

Barry Winters, who is 67, has been charged with wilful promotion of hatred.