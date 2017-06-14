Edmonton police charge blogger with hate crime
The 67-year-old man allegedly ran sites with "strong, hate-based rhetoric that targeted various communities."
Edmonton police have arrested a 67-year-old man who operated several "hate-based" websites.
The EPS Hate Crimes Unit started investigating the man in June 2016 after getting multiple complaints related to hateful content published online, according to a news release.
The sites, including one called The Baconfat Papers, included daily posts with "strong, hate-based rhetoric that targeted various communities." Among those named was professor and LGBTQ advocate Kris Wells.
Police say some posts alluded to violent threats and harm against specific people.
Barry Winters, 67, has been charged with willful promotion of hatred for the sites, some of which date back to 2014.
“There is often an assumption of anonymity when crimes are committed in an online forum,” Const. Trevor Shelrud with the EPS Hate Crime Unit said in the release. “We want citizens to know that regardless of the forum, we take hate crime seriously.”
