Edmonton police charge blogger with hate crime

Edmonton police have arrested a 67-year-old man who operated several "hate-based" websites.

The EPS Hate Crimes Unit started investigating the man in June 2016 after getting multiple complaints related to hateful content published online, according to a news release.

The sites, including one called The Baconfat Papers, included daily posts with "strong, hate-based rhetoric that targeted various communities." Among those named was professor and LGBTQ advocate Kris Wells.

Police say some posts alluded to violent threats and harm against specific people.



Barry Winters, 67, has been charged with willful promotion of hatred for the sites, some of which date back to 2014.

