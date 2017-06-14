Edmonton showing slight boost in housing affordability, economist calls numbers encouraging

Houses in Edmonton are slightly more affordable than they were last year, which is an encouraging sign for the province’s economy, says one economic strategist.

Edmonton showed a 2.7 increase this quarter in the Desjardins Affordability Index, which measures how easy it is for people to buy property in the city.



The number is calcuated by dividing the average household disposable income by the income required to obtain a mortgage on an average-priced home.

In comparision, Calgary saw a 2.2 decrease in the index, which Desjardins senior economic Jimmy Jean attributed to lower household incomes in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 2016’s last quarter.

“After-tax income has been pretty week as a result of the recession … Unlike Calgary, Edmonton had a pick up in after tax income,” he said.



While the change is "marginal," Jeans said this signals Edmonton is recovering from the recession at a slightly faster rate than Calgary.

“We do see those kinds of fluctuations from one quarter to another. But clearly the market is still an affordable market,” Jean said.

“It means at least that once the economy and the recovery is well underway, it means the housing market is in a good position to recover. We’re already saying home sales are starting to pick up in both Calgary and Edmonton,” he said.

Calgary and Edmonton’s overall ranking in the Desjardins Affordability Index are 171.5 and 181.1, respectively.

Jean said both cities are in a good position compared to cities nationwide due to a higher average income, lower house prices compared to metropolitan areas such as Toronto and Vancouver, and a young population.