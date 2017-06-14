Edmonton police warn about astrology and psychic-reading 'fraudsters'

Edmonton police are warning the public about trusting astrologers and psychic readers, after a recent investigation revealed a city resident paid $100,000 in cash and gold in order to counter black magic.



“It is difficult to track these alleged fraudsters,” EPS Det. Glen Haneman said in a news release. “Often, these individuals quickly disappear when they believe they could be caught.”

The police have received "numerous" recent reports of fraudsters posing as astrologers and psychic readers, who often try to convince people they have been cursed with black magic or witchcraft.



Police say they often use fake names and leave business cards on parked vehicles, and target vulnerable people by promising to fix their problems.

