Weekend strip mall shooting declared homicide: Police
The medical examiner conducted the autopsy Tuesday.
The shooting of a man outside a convenience store near 118 Street in Edmonton last Sunday has been declared a murder, police said Wednesday.
The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle, 22, on Tuesday and determined the cause of death to be a gunshot, according to a news release.
Detectives are still asking the public to help them locate two suspicious vehicles they say are "connected" to the shooting.
One vehicle is a newer dark grey Dodge Durango, and the other is a black Hyundai Tucson.
Nur-Abdulle was taken to hospital Sunday after shots were fired around 4:40 p.m. He died in hospital.