Weekend strip mall shooting declared homicide: Police

The shooting of a man outside a convenience store near 118 Street in Edmonton last Sunday has been declared a murder, police said Wednesday.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle, 22, on Tuesday and determined the cause of death to be a gunshot, according to a news release.



Detectives are still asking the public to help them locate two suspicious vehicles they say are "connected" to the shooting.

One vehicle is a newer dark grey Dodge Durango, and the other is a black Hyundai Tucson.