Alberta hires builder, construction to begin in fall on Calgary cancer centre

EDMONTON — Alberta has hired a builder for Calgary's new cancer centre, with construction beginning this fall.

Premier Rachel Notley says PCL Construction will design and build the $1.4 billion facility at the Foothills Medical Centre.

The centre is slated to open by 2023 with 160 inpatient beds and more than 100 examination rooms.

The centre had been discussed for more than a decade by the previous Progressive Conservative government but never acted upon.

As recently as 2013, former premier Alison Redford announced the project would go ahead.