A series of shots can put your seasonal allergies to bed: allergist

Don’t like taking pills to keep summer allergies at bay?

Well, how do you feel about needles?

Edmonton allergist Harissios Vliagoftis says allergen immunotherapy, which consists of a series of shots that can change a person’s immune system over time to protect from allergens, might be the best option for some summer sneezers.

“Don’t suffer and say it’s just a runny nose,” Vliagoftis said.

“There are a lot of things that can improve the symptoms.”

While he said cats are probably the most common culprit for stuffed noses, grass and birch trees cause most of the summer havoc after the snow mould melts away.

The University of Alberta allergist said noncompliance with medications is one of the biggest problems for people with allergies.

“For a large number of people with allergy symptoms, they will be doing very well with (over-the-counter pills),” Vliagoftis said. “But they don’t work for everyone.”

Once someone’s specific allergens have been determined they can start the shots, which consist of small injections under the skin that are similar to vaccinations.

But it's not that simple.



Patients will have to get one injection a week for the first three to four months, starting with a small dose that increases gradually over time.



Eventually, the shots can be cut down to one every four weeks, but that will go on for 3-5 years.

After that, however, Vliagoftis said your body will stop reacting to allergens – at least for a while.



“If you do (shots) for that period of time, then the benefit lasts for a long time even after you stop it,” he said.