Breakout West Festival says all artists on board despite union's threats

Edmonton’s Breakout West Music Festival says the show will go on – and all its scheduled artists will perform – despite a union’s threats to pull members over a pay dispute.



The showcase festival announced the first wave of its lineup Thursday and Robyn Stewart, executive director of the organizing Western Canadian Music Alliance, said no artists have backed out despite threats from the Canadian Federation of Musicians.

“Just over 80 per cent of our artists aren’t members,” she said, adding those who are still agreed to perform.

Canadian Federation of Musicians Vice President Alan Willaert told Metro last month that all union members would be barred from the festival after Breakout West would not agree to pay artists.

On Thursday, Willaert said he still plans to contact members and instruct them to cancel, saying the festival is “exploiting” musicians.

“We plan to do anything and everything that’s legal to bring it to the public’s attention and to interfere with operation that they plan to have,” Willaert said.

This year’s Breakout West will see Edmonton acts like Altameda, Jay Gilday, the Velveteins and Captain Tractor join bands from around Western Canada at various downtown venues from Sept. 13-17.

Stewart said close to 300 industry representatives, including agents and festival buyers, will attend for concerts and conferences.

“Our goal is to create career opportunities and business for artists. So we do everything we can to make those relationships happen, to connect them, and to take artists’ careers where they want to go,” she said.

The union had pushed for $100 per artist in payment but that would have come with a mandatory temporary union membership, which Stewart said organizers would not agree to.



She said the Western Canadian Music Alliance has an annual budget of $600,000, much of it from government funding, and the festival itself runs on about $60,000.

Altameda frontman Troy Snaterse, who performed at Thursday’s announcement and is not a union member, said the WCMA helped his band secure a UK tour and Breakout West is proving to be worthwhile regardless of the paycheque.