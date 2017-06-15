Edmonton's first downtown bike grid tracks to open Friday

With three sections of track opening Friday, Edmonton's entire downtown bike grid is just about ready to go.

The city announced Thursday the three newly opened sections include 100 Avenue from 103 Street to 109 Street, 103 Street from 100 Avenue to 103 Avenue, and 107 Street from 99 Avenue to 100 Avenue.

City officials expect the rest of the the 7.8-kilometre grid, which will also cover 102 avenue, and 99 and 106 streets, to open by July. They said lanes that are available will have "now open" signs, and updates will be posted to Edmonton.ca/BikeDowntown as additional lanes open.

City council approved the $7.5-million grid in 2016, with plans for possible extension or readjustment after officials determine how well they're being used. A survey is also available for residents to provide feedback.



The city said new additions to the roadways include painted "green boxes" on roads, signals, signs, posts and concrete curbs, which all separate road traffic from cyclists.

Officials are also reminding bikers, motorists and pedestrians to look both ways when crossing intersections, to look out for each other, and to watch for the new markings, signage and signals during their commute.