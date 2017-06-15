Edmonton pitches tougher rules for Uber, TappCar

The City of Edmonton is looking to get tough on ride share companies this summer.

In a report released Thursday staff propose a swath of new rules that would require ride share companies, like Uber and TappCar, to pay higher per-trip fees in Edmonton and remove decals from side doors to prevent hails. They'd also be slapped with harsher fines when caught breaking the law.

Councillors are scheduled to discuss the proposed bylaw changes on Monday.

City planner Calvin Chan said the changes are designed to make sure users are getting safe and reliable service, while also levelling the playing field for ride share companies and taxis.

“We don’t want to favour one service over the other,” he said.



The city changed the a vehicle-for-hire bylaw last year to accommodate companies like Uber and TappCar, who were vying to offer service in Edmonton.

But tweaks were required to make sure everyone was obeying the rules, Chan said, noting ride shares have broken the rules by accepting hails or by not showing proof of insurance when asked.

If approved, the proposal would see fines jump from $250 to $1,000 when drivers fail to provide required documentation and for accepting a hail. Fines would double if there are subsequent offences.

On top of that, the city is upping the per-trip fee, which ride-share companies pay to Edmonton, from 6 cents to 30 cents. Edmonton would also track the number of rides by requiring Uber and TappCar to submit trip records. This ensures they’re paying up, Chan said.



“All the personal information (of users and drivers) will be stripped out of (those records),” he said.

As for decals, TappCar vehicles have to remove their side door signage removed. That’s because they tend to be large and encourage people to hail, Chan added.

In an email, Uber Canada spokesperson Jean-Christophe de le Rue said the company is reviewing the proposal andwill have “more to comment on in the near future.”