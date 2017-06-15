New smartphones must be unlocked when purchased, CRTC announces
All individuals and small businesses will also have the right to have their phones unlocked upon request.
You may be perpetually tethered to your smartphone, but at least you won't be locked to your carrier.
The the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced Thursday that all new mobile devices have to be unlocked upon purchase.
Starting Dec. 1, all customers will also have the right to have their phones unlocked free of charge upon request.
Other updates to the Wireless Code mean customers who are unhappy with their wireless service can cancel their contract within 15 days and return their device in near-new condition no cost as long as they have used less than half their monthly usage limit.
In a news release, CRTC chairman Jean-Pierre Blais said the update will make the wireless market more “dynamic to the benefit of Canadians”.
“The changes and clarifications we are announcing today will give Canadians additional tools to make informed choices about their wireless services and take advantage of competitive offers in the marketplace.”
The CRTC also clarified certain rules already in place. When it comes to data roaming charges on family or shared plans, the account holder must be the one who consents to data overage charges beyond the established cap. The caps apply on a per-account-basis, regardless of how many phones are using the data.
Account holders can authorise other users on a shared plan to allow roaming charges.
Lastly, the terms “voice, text and data services” are clarified as ‘key terms’, which means they cannot be changed by the service provider during the contract unless the account holder consents.
