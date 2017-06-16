City to spray 'low-risk' herbicide across hundreds of fields to kill dandelions

City crews will begin spraying a 'low-risk' herbicide later this month in an attempt to beat back the dandelions that have invaded Edmonton.

In a news release Friday, city officials said that crews will apply two treatments of iron chelate, which they say is one of the safest weed control options, to 1,465 sports fields.

While the green spaces should be avoided when crews are spraying, they are safe to walk through once the herbicide dries, the city said, which can take anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours depending on the weather. Signs will be posted when crews are spraying.



The city said the chemical doesn't leave residue on grass, and poses "negligable" health risks. After application, the dandelions will turn to a dark red-black colour, but are safe to touch.

Earlier this week, Doug Jones, a deputy manager of city operations, said officials were mulling the idea of spraying, after numberous residents complained.

Though unsightly, dandelions can become tripping hazards for kids or people running through fields, especially during sports matches, Jones said.

In the news release, the city said it believes it's balancing safety, environmental, financial and social costs with the new spraying measures.



The city will apply a second treatment of the herbicide a few weeks after crews spray the first applications in late June to early July.

The city said crews will also be aerating and topdressing the fields to improve their condition, and will be mowing weeds and dandelions in grassy areas by roads.

In June 2015, city council voted to restrict "conventional" herbicides on city land, but identified low-risk chemicals, like iron chelate, that crews could use in case of proliferation.