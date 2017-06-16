Controversial environmentalist among five released from Alberta oilsands panel
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — Controversial environmentalist Tzeporah Berman is no longer a member of a government-appointed committee advising Alberta on how to develop the oilsands.
Berman and four other members of Alberta's Oil Sands Advisory Group have been let go after the 18-member panel wrapped up the first two phases of its consultation.
Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says Berman and the others contributed critical expertise in the early stages but says the panel's focus going forward is narrowing.
Berman, a former Greenpeace director, had become a symbol of contradictory government policy on the oilsands and opposition politicians had repeatedly called for her to be removed from the panel.
She has compared the oilsands to the fiery fictional wasteland of Mordor and supported the B.C. NDP in the recent provincial election for its stance on quashing the Trans Mountain pipeline project.
Premier Rachel Notley had refused to fire Berman, saying a diversity of voices is healthy, and Phillips says Berman was not let go because of her support for the NDP in B.C.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend