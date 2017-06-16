Homicide detectives investigating after man stabbed early Friday
Homicide detectives are investigating, after a man was allegedly stabbed in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to a police release, at about 3:30 a.m. a man flagged down a passing police car near 118 Avenue to tell the officers inside that another man had been stabbed in a nearby alley.
Police called EMS, however, the man died on scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
