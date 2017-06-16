News / Edmonton

Homicide detectives investigating after man stabbed early Friday

An autopsy is scheduled for later in the day.

Metro staff

Homicide detectives are investigating, after a man was allegedly stabbed in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a police release, at about 3:30 a.m. a man flagged down a passing police car near 118 Avenue to tell the officers inside that another man had been stabbed in a nearby alley.

Police called EMS, however, the man died on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views