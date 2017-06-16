No bail for Edmonton photo radar supervisor charged with kidnapping, sex assault

EDMONTON — An Edmonton photo radar supervisor charged with kidnapping and sexual assault has been denied bail.

Police have said a woman was driving home early on June 4 when a man driving a car with flashing lights told her to pull over.

Investigators say she told them a man wearing what looked like a police uniform told her she would not face any charges if she performed sex acts on him.

Police say they drove to a different area of the city where she says she was sexually assaulted.

Paul David Derksen, who is 50, is being held in custody and is to appear again in court on July 7.

Details presented at the bail hearing are covered by a publication ban.

Police have said Derksen was employed by the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires and was supervising automated enforcement such as photo radar.