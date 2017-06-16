'Edmonton is a safe city:' Police reassure public after four homicides in nine days

Hours after a man was allegedly stabbed to death in a north side alley, Edmonton police held a news conference to assure the public that the growing number of murders this year is a top priority.

As of Friday there have been 23 people killed in the city in confirmed homicides. In comparison, by this time last year—one of the deadliest years on record—there had been 24 people killed.

“I realize this has prompted many questions from the media, as well as citizens, who may be questioning the safety of their city,” Deputy Chief Brian Simpson told reporters.

“I would like to make one thing very clear, Edmonton is, and continues to be, a safe city.”

Of those 23 homicides, 15 have been solved, according to police. Nine involved firearms, and nine involved edged weapons. Three people were killed by strangers.

The last nine days have been particularly deadly in Edmonton, with four people killed.

The man who was stabbed early Friday died at the scene.

On Thursday, June 15, a 29-year-old man died of his injuries following an “altercation” at a residence near Londonderry.

On June 11, Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle, 22, was shot outside a convenience store near 118 Street and died in hospital

On June 7, 18-year-old Tomas Echeverria-Quintana’s friends dropped him off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died.

While Simpson said police couldn’t point to one explanation or answer for the number of murders, officers are “continuously looking for trends.”

“What we’re noticing is substance abuse and drug-related conflict continues to be present in a large majority of these incidents,” he said.

Homicide rates for the past six years

2016: 42

2015: 33

2014: 35

2013: 29

2012: 30