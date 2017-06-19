Campaign raising funds for family of Edmonton boxer who died from injuries

The family of an Edmonton boxer and former elementary school teacher has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs.

Tim Hague, 34, was injured in a technical knockout loss to former Edmonton Eskimos CFL player Adam Braidwood in a heavyweight bout on Friday night, and his sister announced his death on Sunday.

Hague's death has sparked calls for stricter licensing requirements and better protection for fighters in the ring, after friends reported on social media that he underwent surgery to relieve bleeding on the brain.

Hague, a former Kindergarten teacher whose nickname was The Thrashing Machine, also taught Grade 4 English at Ecole Bellevue School.

"This is a tragedy for everyone — his family, his friends and the school community that he was such an important part of," the school said in a statement Monday.

Hague was knocked down three times in Friday's fight, while another trip to the canvas was ruled a slip, in the first round against Adam Braidwood, a former Edmonton Eskimos CFL player with an 8-1 record. Referee Len Koivisto stopped the bout after two more knockdowns in the second round.

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, which regulates professional combative sports events in the city, issued a statement Sunday afternoon before Hague's family announced the death and is scheduled to speak with media later Monday afternoon.



Executive director Pat Reid said that while a post-fight review is completed immediately after each competition, the commission has extended its request for reports to all referees, ringside judges, physicians, chief inspector, paymaster and the presiding inspectors assigned to the bout.