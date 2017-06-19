Man convicted of sex attack seeks legal records in bid to discredit victim

EDMONTON — A man convicted of sexually assaulting an indigenous woman whom the Crown had jailed and shackled to ensure her testimony has applied for legal records to discredit her as he seeks a mistrial.

Lance David Blanchard was found guilty in December of aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and unlawful confinement for the 2014 attack.

The victim, a 28-year-old homeless woman, died in 2015 in an unrelated shooting.

Tom Engel, Blanchard's lawyer, has applied for the release of legal records that he contends contain new evidence that she was heavily addicted to drugs and was involved in criminal activity.

Earlier this month, an Edmonton judge ruled against Blanchard's attempt to have his convictions stayed over his treatment in custody.

A judge is to hear arguments on the records request next Monday and for the mistrial application on July 26.