AHS declares mumps outbreak over in the Edmonton zone, first cases diagnosed in February

The Edmonton mumps outbreak that began in late March is officially over, Alberta Health Services said Monday.

In a release officials said there had been 48 cases diagnosed province-wide. An outbreak was also declared in the province's south zone in mid-February.



Although the outbreak is over, the risk of mumps remains worldwide, including in Alberta, officials added. Albertans should continue to ensure they are up to date on mumps immunizations.

People uncertain about their immunization status, or their child’s immunization status, can call their local public health office or community health centre, or Health Link at 811, for further information.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can cause swelling and pain in the jaw glands, causing one or both cheeks to look swollen. Although most people recover without long-term impact, in some case it can cause complications that affect the brain, testicles, ovaries or the pancreas.

It can also cause deafness in children.