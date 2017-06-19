Police release photos of suspect's vehicle after man stabbed to death in alley

Edmonton police have released photos of a car they say is connected to a stabbing murder that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a parking lot in Kensington Crossing near 125 Street and 132 Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after a passerby reported two males with “obvious signs of trauma,” according to a police news release.

EMS pronounced Joshua Gilbert Barnes, 18, dead on scene, and transported the other man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy Monday and concluded Barnes had died of a stab wound.

Homicide detectives are now releasing photos of the car whose occupants are suspected to be involved.

“We believe this vehicle was occupied by a group of males,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen said in a release, adding that anyone with information is asked to contact police.