Police release photos of suspect's vehicle after man stabbed to death in alley

Joshua Gilbert Barnes, 18, was found by passerby and pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact police.

Supplied/Edmonton police

Edmonton police have released photos of a car they say is connected to a stabbing murder that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a parking lot in Kensington Crossing near 125 Street and 132 Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after a passerby reported two males with “obvious signs of trauma,” according to a police news release.

EMS pronounced Joshua Gilbert Barnes, 18, dead on scene, and transported the other man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Supplied/Edmonton police

Supplied/Edmonton police

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy Monday and concluded Barnes had died of a stab wound.

Homicide detectives are now releasing photos of the car whose occupants are suspected to be involved.

“We believe this vehicle was occupied by a group of males,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen said in a release, adding that anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Barnes was the 24th person to be murdered in Edmonton this year, a number which puts the city on pace with last year.  

