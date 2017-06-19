Police release name of 25-year-old man fatally stabbed in Edmonton alley Friday
They're asking for anyone with information to come forward
Police are asking anyone with information in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old Edmonton man to come forward.
According to a news release, a man flagged down a police car near 118 Avenue and 50 Street just before 3:30 a.m. Friday to report that Brent Jonas Coates, 25, had been stabbed in a nearby alley.
Police found Coates and called for EMS, but he died on scene.
“We would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Brent in the days leading up to his death,” Edmonton Police Service Staff. Sgt. Duane Hunter said in the release.