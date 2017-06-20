Quashing Chinatown’s “tainted reputation:” City to start moving on new action plan

Edmonton has unveiled its long-awaited plan to revitalize Chinatown, but much work remains to repair the neighbourhood’s “tainted reputation,” members of the community warn.

City planners outlined the strategy during an executive committee meeting Tuesday, which aims to rejuvinate the neighbourhood by improving infrastructure and reducing crime through end-poverty strategies.

Michael Lee, with the Chinese Benevolent Association, said during discussions that the area has long been associated with social disorder.

"We would like to have that image turned around,” he said.

Critics have pointed to a lack of security in the inner city neighbourhood, a reputation which has kept some businesses and residents away.

While the city has come up with various plans since the 1970s to help reinvigorate Chinatown, none of them have gotten much traction among locals, Lee said.



“If we don’t have a co-ordinated effort, it will be a plan that sits on the shelf and collects dust,” he said.

According to city planners, the first step of this latest rejuvenation attempt will be to develop funding packages to pay for new developments, which could include redeveloping Mary Burlie Park, or developing a new concept and location for the Harbin Gate.

Staff will also work on getting funding for an interim advisor, who would liaise with the community to ensure plans are actually acted upon.

“We care about Chinatown and we want to ensure it doesn’t die,” said Claudia Wong-Runsak, the Chinatown project manager with the city.

Edmonton’s youth also have a large role to play in its rejuvenation, she added.

“It’s an essential ingredient,” she said. “To be honest, the old timers fighting for this aren’t going to be here much longer, and they acknowledge that, and they want to do some mentorship.”

William Lee, who is with the Edmonton Young Leaders Chinese Council, said he’s glad councillors expressed support for the vision.

“It’s something we all want,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”