Edmonton police charge former tech executive in multimillion-dollar fraud case

Edmonton police have charged a former information technology executive in a multimillion-dollar fraud case.

Police say the man allegedly defrauded his employer of more than $8 million between 2011 and last year.

They say Jim Gladden, who is 38, turned himself in and has been charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and use of a forged document.

Last summer, the Alberta Motor Association sued Gladden, alleging the former vice-president of information technology used some of the money to buy lavish homes and vehicles.

The lawsuit alleges that Gladden authorized fake invoices and wired payments to various banks in the United States and China.