What to expect: National Aboriginal Day lands Wednesday at Victoria Park

Edmonton will join cities across Canada to hold the world’s largest round dance as part of National Aboriginal Day on Wednesday.

The cultural celebration will showcase Indigenous food, culture and dance and will kick off with a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire at 6 a.m until sunset. There will be vendors, artisans and community resources stationed at Victoria Park, with the traditional powwow taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Entertainers will perform throughout the day and the official music and cultural concert will start in the evening, with the pre-show at 6 p.m.

“We get a chance to highlight all the different kinds of art and dance and make it very public so everyone can see this beautiful culture that we have,” said singer songwriter Celeigh Cardinal, who will be performing.

Cardinal will be joined by Bebe Buckskin, Nelson Little and Xandrah for the 8 p.m. concert.