'It allowed us to start celebrating it again' Indigenous performers embrace culture for National Aboriginal Day

As part of National Aboriginal Day, cities across Canada are celebrating Indigenous culture.

But two local performers recognize that has not always been the case.

Celeigh Cardinal, who is Métis, and Jenna Broomfield, who is Inuit, are both performing in Edmonton this week as part of the city's Aboriginal Day celebrations. Both say reconnecting with their Indigenous culture brought a greater appreciation for what their people have gone through.

Cardinal, who is playing the main stage in Victoria Park Wednesday, said her father grew up in a white Christian foster home, so didn't emphasize their Indigenous roots. The singer-songwriter said experiencing racism due to looking Indigenous made her ashamed of her ancestry.

She reconnected with her roots through learning from elders while working at the Friendship Centre in Grande Prairie.

“They absolutely touched my heart with the things they were teaching … I connected to what they were saying. And that experience helped rid me of all the shame I had growing up,” she said.

She said the experience contributed to a stronger sense of self worth, strengthened her spiritual beliefs and provided a greater understanding of her self.

“I feel more empowered about who I am and how people see me. And I want to be a positive role model for youth — I want to be somebody who is seen, so other girls can feel like they can do these things,” she said.

Broomfield, who performs Inuit throat singing, says the experiences of residential school survivors, such as her grandparents, have impacted multiple generations.

“There are generations of our people who grew up not being proud of being Indigenous. If you’re ashamed of something, you’re not going to showcase it."

Although she grew up with traditional foods and teachings, she didn’t know much about the Inuktitut language or the traditions of storytelling and song.

“There was definitely a piece that was missing, it was something I craved and something I needed,” Broomfield said. “And it’s something that grounds me today.”

She sees the national celebration as an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s cultural history.

“As a performer, it’s important to take opportunities like National Aboriginal Day to amplify messages in our community that Canadians may not normally take time to listen to,” she said.

She said while members of her family remembered songs or stories, it was not something “outwardly celebrated”. That has changed, as she has now reintroduced the cultural teachings to her parents’ generation.