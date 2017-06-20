Bring back program for suicidal Alberta teens: prof

One in 25 Alberta students between Grade 6 and 12 could be suicidal.



That's according to Edmonton psychiatry professor Peter Silverstone, who found those numbers while screening Red Deer teens after a rash of suicides in 2013, and helped create a program that he says could cut that number in half.



“It’s terrifying how many children feel actively suicidal,” Silverstone said Tuesday upon releasing the results of a follow-up study.



“Within the last two weeks, they had actually thought about killing themselves. It was that high.”



Silverstone, who is a professor at the University of Alberta but was with Alberta Health Services at the time, approached the Red Deer Public School District after hearing about several suicides that shook the community.



He was already developing a program to promote mental health skills in youth, and decided it was time to take action.

“(The suicides) seemed to occur for no reason. Many of these kids were completely under the radar,” Silverstone said. “They weren’t kids that had been in trouble or had bullying or done other things, and there seemed to be no obvious cause.”



After a few months of preparation and co-ordination, the Empathy program rolled out for more than 6,000 students in Grades 6 through 12 between 2013 and 2015.

It started with resiliency training woven into health classes, which taught students how to deal with bullying, sadness and anxiety using cognitive behavioural therapy techniques.



Students with severe mental health struggles were identified, and the schools intervened by contacting parents and finding community supports.



Resiliency coaches were also brought in to build trust with students and give them someone to reach out to.

“It turned out to be extremely effective,” Silverstone said.

A follow-up study conducted 15 months after the program ended found the percentage of the total school population that was actively suicidal dropped from 4.4 per cent to 2.8 per cent in that time, while rates of anxiety, depression and thoughts of self harm were also “dramatically reduced.”



Maryam Mohammed, 14, went through the program in Grades 6 and 7.



She said it taught her how to talk through emotions instead of just holding them in, and to bring herself into a positive mindset when she was being hard on herself.



Mohammed said the program had an obvious impact on the entire school.



“It was being more positive – instead of people yelling in the halls and all that, people were just chitchatting,” she said.



“I feel like all schools should do this, no matter what grade you’re in, because some people are not taught how to deal with their emotions and they need to be.”



Silverstone believes the findings are not unique to Red Deer and could be extrapolated across Alberta.



The Empathy program lost its funding after the two-year pilot, but he hopes the province government will invest to implement it across Alberta after seeing the long-term findings, which have been published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals.



Silverstone said the program costs about $150 per student to run.

