School division, Christian academy have ‘positive discussion’ after bible tiff

A fight over Bible verses may not lead to exile for an Alberta Christian school after all, after the academy struck a calmer tone with its presiding school division Monday.

The Camrose-based Battle River School Division threatened to cut ties with Cornerstone Christian Academy in Kingman last week, after the academy complained publicly that trustees asked them to remove two controversial bible verses from a draft of the academy’s student handbook.

Battle River discussed the topic at a meeting last Thursday, and representatives of the two groups met Monday.

“We had a positive discussion and are hopeful that we can reach a place of understanding,” the academy’s chair, Deanna Margel, said in an e-mail, adding that the school would not make further comments to media.

The passages include 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, which states, “Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”

Cornerstone agreed to drop the verses, but Margel then said she fears Battle River wants to limit what bible verses they can teach and will bar certain passages from the classroom if they could be deemed offensive to anyone.

The academy then went to the media with its concerns, unbeknownst to the school division.

Battle River representative Diane Hutchinson said the publicity led to a barrage of mail and phone calls.

“There are a number of people who have contacted us to express their displeasure,” she said. “But their displeasure goes two directions.”

Hutchinson said the two groups are working to clear the air and find a balance moving forward.

The two verses that the Cornerstone Christian Academy proposed for a revision of its handbook, which the Battle River School Division asked it to remove:

1 Corinthians 6:9-11

9 Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men 10 nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God. 11 And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.

Galatians 5:19-24

19 The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; 20 idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions 21 and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.

22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. 24 Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires.