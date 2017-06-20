Fish can sniff out contaminated water: study

New research suggests fish are smart enough to swim away from contaminated water before it hurts them.

A University of Alberta study led by toxicologist Keith Tierney found migratory fish are able to smell oil sands process-affected water as they approach it, and leave an area with no long-term negative effects on their senses.

“It looks like they make the decision to move away from toxicity,” Tierney said.

“Fish have noses that are actually very good. So they are able to use their olfactory sense much like we would be able to, to smell a change in their environment.”

For the study, Tierney’s research team brought rainbow trout into a laboratory with process-affected water created from oil sands production in Fort McMurray.

They examined the effect of the contaminated water on the olfactory nerves of the fish by putting electrons on their noses.

The findings, Tierney said, could be used to set regulatory guidelines for the safe release of affected water at oil sands sites.



“If we have a spill up there, God forbid, of oil sands process-affected water, the question was – if you had fish that could move, would they move away from the spill and therefore limit any toxicity that may occur as a result of the exposure?” Tierney said.

The study found the trout would not return to the water until it was diluted enough that its toxicity was undetectable, so in the case of an accidental spill the fish would not likely be wiped out.

Those that could not avoid the spill, however, would suffer sensory impairment that would hamper their ability to detect predators and prey.

Tierney’s team is doing similar research to determine whether migratory fish could similarly avoid oil spills, given the chance.