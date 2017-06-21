City installs signs to warn dog owners of aggressive beavers

When it comes to the pond at Terwillegar Park, the city is telling dog owners to leave it to the beavers.

The city installed signs at the popular off-leash dog park this week, urging residents to keep their pups close and out of the water following reports of a beaver attacking several dogs over the weekend.

City of Edmonton Park Ranger Kara Abel said beavers are known to frequent at least three of the ponds at the park.



“It’s now more frequent because people are going into those habitats that weren’t disturbed before. Beavers do become aggressive when defending their territory,” she said.

It was reported over the weekend that one of the dogs attacked suffered puncture wounds and required stitches, while the other had a chunk bitten out of his abdomen.



The city has installed two temporary signs and two permanent billboards. They have also fenced off some tree areas so dogs don’t go wading in the bushes.



Abel said the onus is on dog owners to ensure their pets don’t approach wildlife and don’t wade into the water.



“If the dog goes into water, you’re going to have issues because that’s where (beavers) are strongest and it’s the closest to their lodge areas,” she said.

Beaver lodges and dams are common in naturalized areas. Beavers may aggressively defend their lodges especially if baby beavers, known as kits, are present.

“We do want to have that coexistence and balance with citizen safety.”