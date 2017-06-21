'The message is getting out there' Edmonton celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
Thousands of spectators showed up for the event, including a large contingent of kids from schools across the region.
For Wilson Bearhead, National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity for Canadians of all stripes to experience a missing piece of Canada's history.
“They were told a story a long time ago, but now they’re starting to find out that story was the wrong one. And now they’re starting to educate themselves in regard to ‘what is the truth?’ And it all started with truth and reconciliation.”
Bearhead, a Nakota Sioux from the Wabamun Lake area, was particularly pleased to see busloads of children getting dropped off at Victoria Park for the city’s celebration on Wednesday.
“A lot of the young Canadians are learning more about the past and the history … it means the message is getting out there,” he said.
Chantelle Willier said events like National Indigenous Peoples Day provide a chance for Indigenous youth to embrace their culture, especially in urban populations.
“In the city it’s hard for our youth to find access to our culture … it’ll be a really great entry point for young people,” said Willier, a Cree originally hailing from Sucker Creek First Nation.
Victoria Park hosted a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire, a powwow, displays about Métis and Inuit history, musical and cultural performances and a wide range of vendors and artisans as part of the celebration. They also participated in the world’s largest round dance, which took place in cities nationwide.
Ten-year-old Gregory Bird said the event complemented the Cree language lessons he’s been taking.
“It’s really fun for me especially because I don’t know much about that and I want to know more about it, what the past was like and what my language is like,” he said. “I feel proud.”
