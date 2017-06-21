Edmonton announces free swimming at all outdoor pools for summer 2017

Edmontonians can expect a free splash this summer, as the city will be waiving admission fees for all of its outdoor pools.

The city said in a news release Wednesday that the free swimming fun is part of celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday. The offer starts on July 1 and goes until the end of the 2017 season.



The city said drop-in swimming will be free during operating hours, and it includes public and lane swimming. However, fees will still apply for swimming lessons and rentals.



“By providing free admission to outdoor pools, we hope all Edmontonians can participate in this time of national celebration and enjoy these wonderful public facilities,” said Roger Jevne, branch manager of community and recreation facilities, in a news release.