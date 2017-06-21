4 ways Edmonton is changing the way we move

Big projects are underway this summer to change how we get around the city in the years to come. City planners are hosting an info session tomorrow at 11 a.m. to tell residents more about the plans. Metro looks at what these projects mean for you.

The downtown bike grid

Edmonton is a week away from opening its much anticipated downtown cycle track, and city planners say the grid will encourage more people to get around on two wheels.

“This type of infrastructure in Edmonton is very new for the city,” project manager Olga Messinis said earlier this month.

The grid encompasses 7.8 kilometres of protected lanes along 100 and 102 avenues, and 99, 103, and 106 Streets. It will also eventually connect to bike paths just outside the downtown.

The new grid is also part of a larger push to see more bike infrastructure in the city. In fact, construction is already underway to complete the 83 Ave route (from 99 Street to 106 Street), and the 102 Ave track, which will go from 111 Street to Clifton Place.

Edmonton transit changes

Some Edmonton transit riders will need to rethink their regular routes this summer.

The city is reducing service to many lines starting July 2, and will cancel the No. 73, 96, 157, and 316, arguing they are underused.

On top of that, crews will be out renovating transit centers by installing security cameras, indoor heating, more seating, and public art.

The renovation projects may require the city to add temporary bus stops, said city spokesperson Tarra Kongsrude.

“We ask people to leave a little extra travel time in order to find their new bus stop locations,” she said.

The latest information on route changes can be found online at www.edmonton.ca/ets/ets-summer-service-changes.

Valley Line LRT construction

Constructing the south leg of the Valley Line LRT has been quite the feat this summer. Crews have been out tunnelling, and reducing lanes of traffic to get the project done on time.

“Patience is important,” said Dean Hueman, stakeholder relations manager with TransEd, which is comprised of numerous organizations working together to build the Valley Line.

“Know that construction isn’t trying to inconvenience people,” he said. “We’re all trying to get the job done.”

The south line will stretch 13 kilometres from downtown to Mill Woods. When it’s complete, Hueman expects the line could get people to take the LRT rather than drive.

“This is the first time we’re doing something that’s directly accessible to the river valley, Muttart and the ski club,” he said. “This has the potential to be a recreational tool of travel.”

Walkable West Jasper

On July 10, the city will be slimming down a portion of Jasper Avenue to make way for more room for pedestrians.

The pilot is part of a larger project, called Imagine Jasper, that aims to make the west leg of the popular strip more walkable. In fact, more than 16,000 pedestrians walk that portion daily.

The pilot will see crews turn lanes into sidewalks on Jasper Ave between 109 Street and 115 Street. They will install concrete barriers ensure vehicles can’t use the road.

"We want to give that main-street feel," said Satya Gadidasu, in late May.