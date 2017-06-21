Edmonton Public School Board backs lower voting age

The City of Edmonton Youth Council has secured the trifecta of local support for its initiative to lower the voting age to 16.

The Edmonton Public School Board voted 8-1 at a Tuesday meeting in favour of lobbying Alberta’s municipal affairs minister to lower the voting age to 16 for municipal elections – after the Catholic board and city council voted in favour of similar motions earlier this year.

Youth council chair Genna DiPinto said the overwhelming show of support from officials is “great news.”

“I think it shows that people are open to new ideas,” she said.

“One of the main things we wanted to do when we started this initiative was at least to begin a conversation about changing our ideas of who young people are and what place they deserve to have in our society. So I think at the very least we’ve opened this discussion.”

Board Chair Michelle Draper brought the motion forward at Tuesday’s meeting.

DiPinto said the youth council launched the initiative partly because of research that shows people are more likely to be lifelong voters when they start at a younger age.

The board’s vote is especially meaningful, she added, as it could allow high school students to vote for trustees.

“They should be able to have a say on who’s running school boards, as they are students."