Helium balloon causes power outage in Edmonton

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until power is restored

Power is out in central Edmonton after a helium balloon struck power lines in the area, according to police.
 
Police said in an email Wednesday that officers are on scene directing traffic at a number of intersections to assist drivers.
 
It's expected to take several hours before power is restored, police said, and they are recommending motorists avoid the area.

