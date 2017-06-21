Helium balloon causes power outage in Edmonton
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until power is restored
Power is out in central Edmonton after a helium balloon struck power lines in the area, according to police.
Police said in an email Wednesday that officers are on scene directing traffic at a number of intersections to assist drivers.
It's expected to take several hours before power is restored, police said, and they are recommending motorists avoid the area.