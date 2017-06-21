Political centrists to eye embracing Alberta Party at weekend meeting

EDMONTON — A committee looking to rally political centrists is to meet Saturday in Red Deer with an eye to formally getting behind the Alberta Party.

Organizer Katherine O'Neill says the Alberta Together committee is looking for the best vehicle to turn its goals into political reality.

But she says it will be up to supporters to decide if the Alberta Party is the best fit.

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark is to speak at the event.

He says Albertans are looking for a centrist option like the Alberta Party, one that embraces fiscal conservatism and progressive social policies.