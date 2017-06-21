More Indigenous people are starting businesses, but challenges remain: Report

A new report says optimism is growing among Indigenous entrepreneurs, but an Edmonton business leader says more resources are needed to keep the momentum going.

Rocky Sinclair, who holds key positions at two major Edmonton organizations that work with Indigenous-run businesses, said he is seeing a fast growth of interest in entrepreneurship.

“There seems to be optimism and more of a collective interest to look at business and entrepreneurship as an option for Indigenous people,” he said, adding that opportunities vary greatly depending on geographic constraints.

Sinclair is CEO of the Alberta Indian Investment Corporation (AIIC), which lends money to Indigenous businesses, and vice president of Edmonton's Aksis aboriginal business and professional association.

He said more resources, better education, and more funds are needed to meet the growing demand, especially in remote communities.

“What we believe is that the demand is quickly outstripping our ability to meet the demand,” he said.

The TD Special Report on Aboriginal Business in Canada, released this week, paints a picture of an Indigenous business sector that is optimistic about future growth prospects and finding success through innovation, while expanding into new export markets at a faster rate than non-Indigenous businesses.

Jacquelyn Cardinal, director of experience at Edmonton web development and marketing agency Naheyawin, said the innovation is born from necessity.

“We do have to be head and shoulders above our competition to be considered. In a way, having that kind of chip on our shoulder to prove ourselves is something that has helped a lot of businesses excel,” she said.

Despite growing optimism, TD report notes Indigenous communities are still lagging behind non-Indigenous people in starting businesses, an issue it attributes partly to infrastructure challenges, an education gap and a lack of Internet access in remote communities.

While government funding is available to close some of those gaps, only 13 per cent of Indigenous businesses take advantage of them – and Cardinal is part of the majority that chose not to.

She said the process can be arduous and it is easy to fall through the cracks, especially women, youth and low-income, rural or on-reserve entrepreneurs.

Additionally, she said, some consider not taking funding as a “badge of honour” due to internalized racism.

"I think there is a stigma among some entrepreneurs against accessing funds that aren't available to ‘all Canadians,’ despite the very real barriers these funds are being allocated to address,” Cardinal said.

The report was released to coincide with National Indigenous Peoples Day.



***



From the report:



11% of Indigenous business leaders view their business as “extremely” successful and 41% rank themselves “very successful.”

About 30% of Indigenous businesses exported products, more than double the percentage of Canadian businesses overall.

Indigenous businesses were more than twice as likely to have introduced a new product or service over the last three years.