Edmonton unveils draft plan to overhaul city’s entire transit network

The city has released its long-awaited plan to massively overhaul Edmonton's transit system.

Documents released late Thursday map out a proposed new network with high-frequency bus routes in the core and new, less frequent “crosstown” and rapid bus lanes that would serve the suburbs.

The changes would require people outside the core to walk longer distances to bus stops, but the city hopes to mitigate that by renovating sidewalks, trails and crosswalks. Officials have also said partnerships with taxis and rideshare companies like Uber are on the table.



Overall, the city would add 166 hours of service to the system each week. While daily service would drop by 97 hours per day Monday to Friday, that would be offset that by a boost in service on weekends. Buses would be on the road an additional 68 hours on Saturday, and 581 hours on Sunday.

Planners began work on the strategy two years ago, with the goal of creating “safe, fast, convenient and reliable service.” The draft will go up for debate at city council’s urban planning committee on July 5.

If council approves the plan, Edmontonians can expect the new network to go live as soon as September 2018.

Here’s how the proposed system works.

High-frequency core routes

The high-frequency core routes connect downtown and inner city communities within the Anthony Henday. (See the purple lines on the map for reference).

These routes will operate every 15 minutes or more during days and evenings, and slightly less often on late nights and Sundays. Stops will be 500 metres or less apart.

Crosstown routes

The crosstown routes (light blue on the map) connect commuters from the suburbs to LRT stops, rapid bus routes and frequent bus routes. These routes run every 20 to 30 minutes when there is “sufficient demand.”

Suburban rapid bus routes

These routes (see green) largely fan out from LRT stops, going past the Henday in the south and west, and also into far-flung northern communities. They’re designed to get more people from outlying areas to LRT stops during peak times.

LRT routes

The LRT route (in pink) will more or less stay the same, though the strategy includes the Valley Line, which is currently being built from downtown to Mill Woods.

A revamped fare system

The city wants to explore partnering with neighbouring communities on a new distance-based fare model. This means you pay the further you go. This would be implemented alongside Edmonton transit’s new electronic payment system, or Smart Fare, which is expected to be in use by 2020.