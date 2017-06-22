Alberta's drinking problem needs fixing: Emergency Room doc

Alberta’s “wild west” attitude is killing people one beer at a time, according to a public health expert and emergency room physician.

Dr. Louis Francescutti, a professor in the University of Alberta’s school of public health, is calling for changes after a Canadian Institute for Health Information report showed Alberta’s drinking problem is worse than most provinces.

“As an emergency room physician I can tell you that no shift goes by that I don’t see the consequences of drinking too much,” Francescutti said.

The report, released Thursday, says 32 per cent of Albertans have talked to their physician about alcohol use in the last two years, which is the highest of any province.

Alberta is also above the national average when it comes to hospitalizations solely attributed to alcohol, at more than 11,800 annually. That does not include impaired driving and other alcohol-related injuries.

“We’re sort of, ‘Go big, go home.’ That wild west attitude – ‘I can take care of myself. Drink hard, party hard, work hard,’ ” Francescutti said. “It’s something within the ethos of the province.”

Researchers say there is a correlation between less regulation, lower booze prices and less responsible drinking, and Alberta has relatively low prices and lax liquor laws.

Francescutti is calling for higher tax on drinks, with the money going directly into treatment and detox programs to help people who are addicted.

He also suggested lowering the drinking age and raising the driving age, while educating high school students on responsible drinking, and cracking down hard on impaired driving with constant check stops.

Francescutti said the study “made it clear” that the consequences of alcoholism are more severe than opioids.

In a 2014 study, the institute found 212 people were being hospitalized daily for over-consuming alcohol, compared to 13 for opioids.

Hospitalizations caused solely by drinking now outnumber heart attacks across Canada, and the institute’s Canadian Population Health Initiative director Jean Harvey said that’s just “the tip of the iceberg.”