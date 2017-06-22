Food initiative meets need for halal meats

Anisa Khatib knows what it’s like to go hungry.

She's been fasting during the day all month for Ramadan, but made time to stop by a new food co-op to purchase halal food for families in need.

“A big thing in Ramadan is to give, give, give," she said, holding a bag of chicken drumsticks. "So this is to help the people who need it.”

The Halal Food Basket Initiative, which provides halal meat at a reduced price, opened its doors Thursday. Halal meat tends to be more expensive because the animal must be raised and slaughtered in a certain way.

The new service is a collaboration between the WECAN Food Basket Society, Islamic Family & Social Services Association, and the Edmonton Multicultural Coalition. It's aimed towards low-income and immigrant families, but is open to everyone.

“People don’t necessarily need free food, but they may need a leg up, so this was another option,” said the coalition’s food security program manager, Yodit Tesfamicael.

Customers will be required to purchase a membership, but then be able to place monthly orders for affordable halal staples.

According to IFSSA's executive director Mohamed Huque, many Edmonton Muslims either can’t access or can’t afford halal meats, and food banks don’t typically stock them.

“It’s a common issue for a lot of newcomers …. The benefit compared to buying traditional groceries is it’s at an affordable rate,” he added.

The program helps people like Rami Al Shukri, an engineer from the Gaza Strip who has struggled to find work in his field since he moved to Canada eight months ago. Shukri said he wouldn’t be able to afford halal meat at a regular supermarket.

“Without IFSAA I don't think we could have made it,” he said through a translator.

The coalition’s research found that other immigrants, particularly from the Eritrean community and Francophonies from the Caribbean or West Africa, also faced challenges in finding affordable culturally appropriate foods in Edmonton. WECAN works to connect members of those communities with their local depots.