Seeking art and finding the unconventional: Found Festival opens for its sixth season

At first glance the beer garden set up in Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park looks pretty standard, with chairs, tables and locally-sourced brews.

Then you see the recyled nylon, beer caps, bread tags and prominently featured fake cacti.

"This is not your garden variety beer garden," explains its creator, artist and theatre design student Elise Jason.

Part art installation, part functional watering hole, the beer garden speaks to the ethos of Found Festival, which opens this weekend in Old Strathcona. Now in it's sixth year, the event looks to drag art and performance out of its usual formal settings and reposition it in alleyways, parking lots or sidewalks.

Or, as Jason puts it, to make art “less scary and elitist”.

“I think art should be accessible,” she said. “If I can give back to the community in any way and make someone say ‘I want to try that’, then I want to get involved.”

Festival producer Beth Dart says all the installations are in “found spaces”, which is essentially any unconventional location turned into a stage.

“It’s a way for both the artist and audience to look at our everyday spaces with a bit of an open lens,” she said.

The event is meant to be interactive and many of the installations can be moved, added to or otherwise altered.

“There’s a lot of different ways for an audience to be involved in a piece.”