Vine star turned Juno winner Ruth B comes home for first headlining show in Edmonton

You might say Edmonton pop singer Ruth B worked backwards to her first hometown headlining show.

The 21-year-old, real name Ruth Berhe, started getting global attention online in 2013 by posting six-second video clips of herself singing cover songs on now-defunct online platform Vine.

When a snippet of a melody she wrote herself went viral, she made it into a full song at the urging of emerging online fans.

The resulting single, Lost Boy, went three times platinum in Canada, got her a major-label record deal and earned her the title of Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Juno Awards this April.

The next month she dropped her debut album Safe Haven through Sony Music and played a string of shows in the U.S., and on Friday night she will finally come home to play the Starlite Room in her first local headlining show.

“I think it will be different than the other shows because it’s the city I’ve lived in all my life. So I’m really excited,” Berhe said.

“I’ve been anticipating it for a while and now it’s finally around the corner.”

Still new to songwriting, Berhe penned all the songs on Safe Haven, picking 12 favourites written over the course of a year to make up the album, which was helmed by Lorde producer Joel Little.

Lost Boy’s official video has garnered more than 56 million views on YouTube as the former Ross Sheppard High School student transforms into an international star.

“It’s surprised me a lot. You can’t really eve prepare for it,” Berhe said.

“There’s a lot more behind the scenes work that happens that I didn’t anticipate, but I’m happy for it because I like working hard for things. It’s cool, every day there’s something new.”

With another tour and album in the works, Ruth B has her sights set on New York City, but said she won’t lose her connection to Edmonton.