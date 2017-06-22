'Lack of respect': Sessional instructors upset after being left out of MacEwan labour vote

Sessional instructors at MacEwan University say they’ve been unfairly cut out of a labour agreement vote that could leave some of them with lower pay.

The Faculty Association began voting this week on a new two-year collective agreement, but sessional employees who are not teaching the summer semester won’t get to take part in the vote.

“I've been a dues-paying member for years and have been left out of a vote on a contract dealing with my employment,” said Marco Katz, a sessional instructor in the English department.

“I’m dismayed. It’s a lack of respect.”

Katz said the university has more sessional than permanent employees – 540 versus 530 – and half of the sessional employees will be unable to vote on the agreement, which he characterizes as “not favourable” to them.

While it will increase pay for some and add new benefits for sessional instructors working full-time hours, it does not address his biggest concern, which is job security.

For some it will also mean they take a paycut, he said.

Katz said the vote should have been done in the fall when more sessional employees are teaching.

Faculty Association President Chris Hancock, however, said it had to be done now because the current agreement expires June 30.

Hancock said in an e-mail that the association is not excluding anyone from voting by choice, but merely following the law.

“People who do not have an active academic appointment from the university are not legally allowed to vote,” he said.