ALERT charges Edmonton soldier with multiple child porn offenses

An Edmonton soldier has been charged with child luring as well as making and distributing child porn, following an investigation by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Steven Massey, 32, was arrested on Wednesday in Edmonton, and his military residence was searched. Officers seized “a number of computers and electronic devices,” according to an ALERT release.

Massey is a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and is based in Wainright.

An American Homeland Security Investigation based in Texas first discovered the child luring allegations in March 2017. According to ICE, Massey allegedly attempted to arrange to meet up with a Texas girl for sex.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) are committed to seeking out and bringing to justice those who prey upon children, and this successful investigation is a good example of that outstanding international collaboration and partnership,” HSI Ottawa Attaché Melissa Ruiz said in a release.