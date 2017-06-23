Union head questions whether Edmonton transit overhaul will boost ridership

The president of the union representing Edmonton Transit drivers is raising concerns over the city’s proposal to overhaul the enitre bus network, arguing there are better solutions to be had than severely cutting service in the 'burbs.

“I don’t think they’re going to get their ridership,” said Mark Tetterington, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, which represents Edmonton Transit drivers.

On Thursday, city planners unveiled a draft plan to re-shape the bus network. It would see high-frequency bus routes in the core and new, less frequent crosstown and rapid bus lanes that would serve the suburbs.

The changes in service would require people outside the core to walk further distances, though the city aims to mitigate that by improving sidewalks and trails. Partnerships with rideshare companies like Uber and taxis are also on the table to help get people around.

Speaking Friday, Edmonton Transit System boss Eddie Robar told reporters the goal of the plan is to have a better system, which in turn would help bolster ridership.

“It’s not news to anyone that we’ve had some challenges in ridership in the last couple of years,” he said, noting that ridership had fallen by three per cent in 2015.

Of the city’s plans to boost ridership, planners are proposing reduce daily service by 97 hours per day Monday to Friday, and instead boost weekend service, where buses would be on the road an additional 68 hours on Saturday, and 581 hours on Sunday.

But Tetterington doesn’t see how a boost in Sunday hours will get more people to board the bus.

“People like to take it easy on Sunday,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to get that many more people riding the bus, and people are going to have to walk long distances, which will be hard on a lot of people with limited mobility and those who are seniors.”

But Robar said riders have been asking for better weekend service, noting planners consulted 20,000 Edmontonians over the proposed overhaul.

“We think we can achieve both outcomes and still provide a convenience of service on the weekdays and still provide assistance to weekend service,” he said.

On question left unanswered by the new plan is whether the city will seek a partnership with ride share companies to fill in where routes are cut back.



The union has been fighting against what they call the “Uberization” of public transit, as the city want to explore partnering with rideshare companies, which would get people around in underserviced areas.

“We provide a safe means of transportation for all those people,” Tetterington said. "“There have been so many operators who have helped people in danger on a bus — women who were assaulted or kids being bullied.”

He said Edmonton should instead bring back dial-a-ride service, where transit customers call for rides from bus drivers, who pick them up and others who’ve called along the way.

“I also wouldn’t mind seeing a reduction in service to those outer routes,” he added. “It would mean we wouldn’t have to cut them off entirely, and it would allow people to use them without having to walk a long way.”

Robar couldn’t detail how Edmonton would subsidize rideshare companies, but said the city needs to have a transit system that’s viable.

The strategy is also just a start, he added, as the city may need to make more tweaks down the road after consulting with communities.

“When I say it won’t be perfect the first time, I fully expect that we will have some unintended consequences,” he said.

City councillors will debate the transit strategy at the urban planning committee on July 5. If approved, planners will start working on more detailed designs to show how the changes affect all of Edmonton's neighbourhoods. If approved, the first phase of the changes would roll out in September 2018.

