Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by driver of vehicle Friday evening

Police are investigating, no charges pending.

Police are investigating after a four-year-old boy died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in southeast Edmonton Friday evening.

According to a police release, it was reported that a vehicle travelling on 44A Avenue, near 35 Street, struck the boy in a road at approximately 8:15 p.m.

EMS responded, but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

There are no charges pending as of Friday night.

Traffic section officers continue to investigate.

