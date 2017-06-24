Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by driver of vehicle Friday evening
Police are investigating, no charges pending.
Police are investigating after a four-year-old boy died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in southeast Edmonton Friday evening.
According to a police release, it was reported that a vehicle travelling on 44A Avenue, near 35 Street, struck the boy in a road at approximately 8:15 p.m.
EMS responded, but he was pronounced dead in hospital.
There are no charges pending as of Friday night.
Traffic section officers continue to investigate.