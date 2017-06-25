Private schools disappointed in surplus site sale delay

Two private schools are disappointed in the city’s decision to delay selling them surplus school sites, which are needed to accommodate a growing student population.

The Headway School Society and the Muslim Association of Canada have been in talks with the City of Edmonton for years to purchase the Kiniski Gardens and Evansdale school sites, which were declared surplus in 2013 and 2009, respectively.

But the Edmonton Public School Board has expressed concerns with the sale, which has prompted the city to conduct a “high level review” of how cities manage their properties.

The city is working to retain an independent consultant to conduct the review, with completion slated for the second quarter of 2018.

“It’s a really complex issue that’s been raised from the fall … We thought it would be really helpful to see what’s happening across the country,” said the city’s director of civic properties in the real estate branch, Tim McCargar.

Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) chairman Issam Saleh said he’s “baffled” by the city’s decision because his school desperately needs a new building.

“It’s a very sad day for us, we were very disappointed,” he said. “We thought the city councillors will have the kids in the back of their mind when they’re making the decision but obviously they didn’t.”

Their current building, located at 11342 - 127 Street, accommodates about 350 kids but can’t accept anymore from two feeder preschools.

The private school, which teaches Islamic teachings as part of its curriculum, is currently renting space.

“There’s no peace when you’re renting a school from year to year… so we need a (new) existing school or we need to build,’” Saleh said.

Headway School principal JS Singh said their situation is less dire than MAC’s. Headway School is a Punjabi language and cultural school with no religious affiliation.

They can still accommodate some students, but want to be closer to the south side, where most of their students live.

“We’re not (being) pushed out of here. We have a school but we want to be closer to our students and have a more modern building,” Singh said.

Having said that, they too are eager to open a new building, because the kids are commuting close to an hour each day.

‘We are not happy, the sooner the better. But they have to take their time,” Singh said.