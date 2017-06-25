What does Canada 150 mean to you? And where do you see Edmonton 150 years from now?

We’re days away from celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday, but our history stretches much further than that.

Thousands of years ago, before confederation in 1867, groups of Indigenous peoples lived on the land.

The Edmonton area, for example, is the home of what is called Treaty 6 territory. The treaty was a document signed by Canadian colonizers and the Cree, Assiniboine and other bands of Indigenous peoples. It resulted in the government taking over the land and spurred dark chapters in Canadian history, like the Indian Act, the residential school system, and the ‘60s Scoop.

But a focus on reconciliation has come into focus, with the government is learning from wrongdoings, and where groups are coming together to move forward.

Metro chatted to leaders living and working in Edmonton about their thoughts on the country’s 150th birthday, and where they see the city, or the province, in 150 years.

Chris Chang-Yen Phillips, Edmonton’s Historian Laureate

To me, it's an opportunity to reflect and act. To reflect on the colonial history, democratic institutions, and complicated relationships of the past 150 years. To take actions that get us closer to having respectful relationships with each other and with this land. I'm hopeful that we can get there in 150 years. I think we're on the way. It's a big pivot, though.

Dawn Marie Marchand, Edmonton’s Indigenous Artist in Residence

I have conflict surrounding Canada 150 because I am aware of the impacts of colonization and how it continues to impact Indigenous nations in Canada today. I also recognize that there are more voices than mine and that we are becoming more aware of these issues everyday and a desire to move towards honest discussion. I have hope that Edmonton will be a leader in honestly addressing this issue for future generations.

Ricardo Miranda, Alberta Minister of Culture and Tourism

To me, Canada 150 means opportunity. The opportunity for my family to rebuild our lives after fleeing war-torn Nicaragua. The opportunity to build up the courage to rise above homophobia and discrimination to be my true and best self. And the opportunity to fully celebrate the country that gave me and my family a new life.

In 150 years, I see a province that continues to be welcoming, loving, and inclusive, where there’s no more hatred, bigotry or racism.

Andrea Burkhart, Executive Director with EndPovertyEdmonton

I think it’s maybe a turning point in our country. We’re paying attention in a different way to what that means, and we’re asking each other about it, which is really important. It has a different meaning to people whose ancestors have been here for thousands of years compared to those whose ancestors settled here.

Our mission at EndPovertyEdmonton is a little closer; we’re looking at generational change and ending poverty in a generation. So when we’re looking at 150 years, we see Edmonton having been poverty free for at least a few generations. In a 150 years from now, we’re in a community where poverty is a thing of the distant past, where people would say, ‘My great, great grandfather said that poverty was a thing.” It’s a community where everyone is truly included and reconciliation is real and it’s implemented, and where everyone is honoured for what they bring to the community.

David Ridley, Executive Director with the Edmonton Heritage Council

For me, Canada 150 is an important time to reflect on where we are as a country and as a city. I look at this in the path of the truth and reconciliation commission and our relationship to Indigenous peoples. So, to me, Canada 150, even with the elements of celebration, is taking a harder look as to who we are, and what our history is and what it means. It’s much less of a time for booster-ism and it’s more of a time for intersection to see where we’re at and where we need to go. It’s important to think of this as the 150th anniversary of the constituonal monarchy, but understand we have a much longer and earlier ancient history that should not be lost in celebration.