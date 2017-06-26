Albertans softer on Trump than the rest of Canada: Poll

Albertans are more likely than the rest of Canada to view the Trump administration in a positive light, according to a new poll.

The Maru/Matchbox poll, conducted on behalf of Angus Reid, shows Canadians hold overwhelmingly negative views of the current United States government.

But while 48 per cent of Albertans polled say they feel “disgusted” by the political climate in the U.S. – compared to 52 per cent nationally – a national high eight per cent of Albertans said they feel “excited.”



“We’re like the little brother, just sort of taking a look and watching all of this stuff happen in the States. And I think we can be excited about it because it doesn’t necessarily have the same kind of direct impact,” said Jacqueline Boukydis Campbell, public affairs director with Maru/Matchbox.

Across Canada, 46 per cent said the political climate in the U.S. made them feel anxious, while 44 per cent said they felt fear and 40 per cent felt sadness.

Just four per cent said they felt trust and two per cent felt joy.

Albertans were among the most likely to say they are confident in the U.S. economy, but least likely to be confident in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of Canada’s economy.

“With Alberta tending to be a little bit more conservative politically, I don’t think that’s surprising,” Boukydis Campbell said.

“We see that they are significantly less supportive of how Trudeau is responding to President Trump, and they are significantly more likely to say that Trudeau is not doing enough to protect Canadian interests.”

Overall, 59 per cent of Canadians polled said they view the U.S. as a negative global influence, compared to 54 per cent who view China the same way.