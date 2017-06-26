A Possible Canada: Edmonton artist gets people to share their ‘hopes and dreams’ for the country

When artist Amy Loewan first came to Edmonton in 1979, she found a city much more prejudiced than today, she says.

“We didn’t embrace refugees, LGBT people and many communities back then like we do now,” she said. “We still have a lot of things we need to work on, but much has changed.”

Now, almost 40 years later, Loewan’s art installation on display in City Hall, A Possible Canada, is celebrating that change.

The project, created as part of Canada 150 celebrations, features eight words — compassion, kindness, respect, understanding, patience, tolerance, gentleness and forgiveness — woven into rice paper, which come together in the shape of a Canadian maple leaf.

The words are spelled out in 35 different languages, and Edmontonians are also encouraged to weigh in, and write their thoughts on sticky notes posted to whiteboards beside the artwork.

“We have so many different cultures,” Loewan said. “We are interwoven, and we are interconnected with each other.”

Though the country has made great strides, there’s still more work to do, she added.

“Each person has to think about what they can do,” she explained.

“It’s really individual and comes down to us. If we can all make ourselves better human beings, together we can make a better country. And once we develop ourselves, we can discover and contribute our gifts and talents.”

She said she hopes people don’t shy away from sharing their visions for the county.

“I want people to share their hopes and dreams,” she said. “It’s a way for all of us to start that conversation.”